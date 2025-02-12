Kyle Walker Pep GuardiolaGOAL/Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Wayne Rooney blasts Pep Guardiola for 'strange' Kyle Walker transfer call as Man City loanee's 'importance' highlighted after Champions League collapse vs Real Madrid

Wayne Rooney slammed Pep Guardiola for his "strange" Kyle Walker transfer call after Manchester City's Champions League collapse against Real Madrid.

  • Man City conceded late to lose 3-2 vs Real
  • Rico Lewis struggled to keep a check on Vinicius
  • Rooney can't fathom Walker's loan move to AC Milan
