Tom Ritchie

'I shouldn't have played that game' - Wayne Rooney reveals he battled through illness in famous Man Utd Champions League win at Arsenal as he reflects on iconic Cristiano Ronaldo link-up

Wayne Rooney has revealed he was ill in Manchester United's famous 3-1 away win over Arsenal in the semi-final of the 2008-09 Champions League.

  • Rooney and Ronaldo combined for famous counter-attack goal
  • United legend missed out on after-match party
  • Red Devils rolled by Guardiola's Barca in the final
