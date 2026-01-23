WATCH: USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang scores another goal to help Derby County earn draw with West Brom

Agyemang's goal came just before halftime with the two sides level at Pride Park. A free kick to the left of West Brom's box was whipped towards goalkeeper Max O'Leary, who had only signed with the club this week. O'Leary spilled it, though, and the ball fell right to the feet of Agyemang, who simply tapped the ball into the back of the net to give his side a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

Unfortunately for Derby, that lead didn't last as the hosts surrendered a stoppage-time equalizer to substitute Chris Mepham, allowing West Brom to earn a point from a 1-1 draw.