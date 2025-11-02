Adams' Bournemouth were trailing due to a 17th-minute strike from Erling Haaland. In the 25th minute, the American helped his team respond with a bit of fortune, tapping in a corner in a crowded box. It was Adams' first goal in 65 Premier League appearances, and it also breaks a league scoreless streak that extends back to his time in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. He last scored in the 2020-21 season for that club.