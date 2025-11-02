Manchester City v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
WATCH: USMNT's Tyler Adams scores first Premier League goal with equalizer against Manchester City

U.S. men's national team star Tyler Adams’ standout season hit another milestone as the defensive midfielder scored his first Premier League goal, drawing Bournemouth level at 1-1 against Manchester City. Known more for his defensive work than his finishing touch, Adams had scored just three times across MLS and the Bundesliga before joining the Premier League in 2022.

    Coming through in a big moment

    Adams' Bournemouth were trailing due to a 17th-minute strike from Erling Haaland. In the 25th minute, the American helped his team respond with a bit of fortune, tapping in a corner in a crowded box. It was Adams' first goal in 65 Premier League appearances, and it also breaks a league scoreless streak that extends back to his time in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. He last scored in the 2020-21 season for that club. 

    Strong season continues for Adams

    Adams has had goal contributions in his last two outings, but he's been a star on the defensive side of the ball. According to FotMob, he's in the 94th percentile among players at his position in the league for defensive contributions, and he's in the 65th percentile for aerial contributions.

