Watch out Mary Earps! Emma Hayes is right - Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has all the attributes to become the 'best in the world' and claim Lionesses' No.1 jersey

The Blues' shot-stopper has been in scintillating form this campaign, and is only going to get better

There was plenty of fallout from Chelsea's statement 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Women's Super League on Friday night. But amid the socks, Lauren James and attendance discussion, Emma Hayes made sure to single out her goalkeeper for special praise.

"I say this as the future USA coach: England are so lucky... I genuinely believe [she] has all the ability to become the best in the world," Hayes said.

The soon-to-be USWNT boss was, of course, referring to Hannah Hampton. If not for an unlucky deflection off of Catarina Macario, the Chelsea shot-stopper would have earned her fifth WSL clean sheet of the season against the Gunners. It's an impressive tally, considering she has only made seven league appearances since arriving from Aston Villa in the summer.

Article continues below

The chances of Hampton breaking into the first team at all seemed remote during the early part of her Chelsea career. Now, though, there's little doubt that she is Hayes' No.1 goalkeeper. Overcoming this adversity is typical of Hampton's career so far, with the Englishwoman enjoying a particularly unconventional route to the very top of the women's game.