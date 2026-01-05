Watch out, Man City! Real Madrid hatch new plan to sign Rodri amid contract uncertainty

Madrid's interest in Rodri is an open secret in European football, but according to a report from Marca, the European champions have significantly altered their roadmap to secure his signature. Having previously adopted a 'wait and see' approach regarding the midfielder’s recovery from the serious knee injury that sidelined him for much of the previous campaign, the club hierarchy has now seen enough.

The report suggests that Rodri’s seamless return to elite performance levels in the 2025-26 season has convinced Florentino Perez to accelerate his plans. The "new plan" involves moving away from a passive monitoring of his contract situation and instead launching a proactive charm offensive designed to unsettle the player before the summer window opens. Madrid are reportedly willing to make him the cornerstone of their project, viewing him not just as a defensive anchor, but as the spiritual and tactical successor to Toni Kroos in terms of tempo dictation.

Where Madrid previously hesitated, fearing the long-term effects of his ACL surgery, the "change" alluded to in Spain comes from the player's robust physical data since his comeback. The hesitation has vanished, replaced by a determination to bring the Madrid-born star home.