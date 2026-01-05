Getty Images Sport
Watch out, Man City! Real Madrid hatch new plan to sign Rodri amid contract uncertainty
A strategic shift in Madrid
Madrid's interest in Rodri is an open secret in European football, but according to a report from Marca, the European champions have significantly altered their roadmap to secure his signature. Having previously adopted a 'wait and see' approach regarding the midfielder’s recovery from the serious knee injury that sidelined him for much of the previous campaign, the club hierarchy has now seen enough.
The report suggests that Rodri’s seamless return to elite performance levels in the 2025-26 season has convinced Florentino Perez to accelerate his plans. The "new plan" involves moving away from a passive monitoring of his contract situation and instead launching a proactive charm offensive designed to unsettle the player before the summer window opens. Madrid are reportedly willing to make him the cornerstone of their project, viewing him not just as a defensive anchor, but as the spiritual and tactical successor to Toni Kroos in terms of tempo dictation.
Where Madrid previously hesitated, fearing the long-term effects of his ACL surgery, the "change" alluded to in Spain comes from the player's robust physical data since his comeback. The hesitation has vanished, replaced by a determination to bring the Madrid-born star home.
The contract stalemate
Fueling Madrid’s optimism is the growing uncertainty surrounding Rodri’s future at the Etihad Stadium. His current deal runs until 2027, meaning is in the last 18 months of his commitment.
Despite Manchester City putting a lucrative extension on the table that would reportedly make him one of the highest earners in Premier League history, pen has not yet been put to paper. Marca indicates that Madrid are keenly aware of this hesitation. Their strategy relies on convincing Rodri to delay any renewal until the summer, at which point City's negotiating leverage would be significantly significantly diminished.
If Rodri enters the final year of his deal without renewing, City would face the nightmare scenario of losing a £100 million asset for free the following year, potentially forcing them to negotiate a sale in 2026. This is the precise leverage point Real Madrid are plotting to exploit.
The lure of home
The emotional pull of a return to the Spanish capital cannot be underestimated. Rodri was born in Madrid and came through the ranks at Atletico Madrid before his switch to Manchester. At 29 years old, he may view his next contract as the last major deal of his prime, and the opportunity to lead the midfield for the biggest club in his home city is a powerful jagged hook.
While he has enjoyed immense success under Pep Guardiola, winning every trophy available, the departure of key figures behind the scenes at City may influence his thinking. Madrid’s strategy to lure him reportedly involves leveraging these uncertainties, presenting the Bernabeu as the stable, prestigious destination for the final chapter of his career.
City's worst nightmare
For City, losing Rodri would be a catastrophic blow. The Spaniard is widely regarded as the most important player in Guardiola's system - the "lighthouse" that guides the team through storms. His win percentage when playing compared to when absent is statistically staggering, and there is no direct replacement for his specific skillset in the current squad or the global market.
The Premier League champions are expected to fight tooth and nail to keep their talisman. However, they are now fighting a war on two fronts: one against the player's potential desire to return to Spain, and another against a Real Madrid board that has decided the time for patience is over.
If the reports from Spain are accurate, the summer of 2026 could see a transfer saga that dwarfs all others. Madrid have hatched their plan, the target is identified, and the pressure is now squarely on City to convince their midfield general that his future remains in England.
