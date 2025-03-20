WATCH: Javier Mascherano and Ronny Deila go behind the scenes for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United clash

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarWATCH: Javier Mascherano and Ronny Deila go behind the scenes for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United clashMajor League SoccerAtlanta UnitedInter Miami CFJ. MascheranoR. DeilaIn a groundbreaking move, the two head coaches were mic'd up which allowed fans to hear everything the two said after the gameJavier Mascherano and Ronny Deila wore microphones during the matchFans gained unprecedented insight into on-field communication and tacticsThe initiative aims to bring supporters closer to the actionGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below