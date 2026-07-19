WATCH: Tempers flare as Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has to break up brawl following Spain sealing first World Cup win in 16 years

The Spain and Argentina final had almost 50 fouls on the afternoon, with La Albiceleste having four yellow cards and star Enzo Fernandez being sent off in the dying seconds of extra time. It spoke to just how physical the match was, often eschewing entertainment for on-field brutality.

Following the final whistle, several Argentina players rushed to confront their opposition, before Scaloni got involved to stop his side from escalating those fights.