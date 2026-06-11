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Warning for Cristiano Ronaldo? Roberto Martinez admits he's not yet 'finalised' Portugal's starting XI for World Cup opener
Selection headache for Martinez
Portugal wrapped up their preparations for the upcoming tournament with a 2-1 friendly win against Nigeria on Wednesday, with Ronaldo playing 64 minutes, but the performance has left more questions than answers for the coaching staff. Speaking after the match in remarks highlighted by ESPN, Martinez revealed that the competition for places remains fierce within the 26-man squad.
"We used 26 players across two matches [against Chile and Nigeria], and they're all ready for the World Cup," Martinez said. "I haven't finalised the starting eleven yet. We're very clear about what we want. There are plenty of players performing at a high level who can fulfil the same role and do the same job on the pitch."
Ronaldo struggles in final warm-up
All eyes were on Ronaldo during the friendly against Nigeria, but the 41-year-old endured a frustrating evening in front of goal. Despite starting the match and finding himself in several promising positions, the Al-Nassr superstar was unable to find the back of the net, missing four clear opportunities, including a one-on-one with goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.
The veteran captain remained optimistic on social media following the game, posting to his followers: "Preparations are complete. All eyes are on the World Cup." However, Martinez is emphasising that the starting eleven is the result of work done "right up until the last day".
Emphasis on squad depth
Martinez is keen to move away from the idea of a fixed team, suggesting that the modern game requires a more fluid approach to the roster. He believes the experience gained over his three and a half years as Portugal boss allows him to keep his players on their toes until the very last moment before the first whistle blows against DR Congo.
"The starting eleven is the result of the work we do right up until the last day, and that's how we've operated for the last three and a half years. I have that experience, and it helps a great deal," Martinez explained. "The national team doesn't work with a set starting eleven but rather with players who are fighting for a place in the squad. In modern football there are 26 players that can help."
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Final preparations in Florida
While the performance against Nigeria wasn't a total masterclass, Martinez was satisfied with the tactical progress made by his side during the warm-up period. "I think it was a very good match for us," the manager concluded. "The aim isn't to win 5-0, nor is it to put on a brilliant performance. The important thing is to work on individual aspects, to have a team that can finish the game stronger than it started. And that shows a job well done, focus, and clarity in putting the concepts into practice. We are much better prepared."
The Portuguese contingent are set to travel to their base camp in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday to begin the final countdown to their Group K campaign, where they will face DR Congo in Houston, before taking on Uzbekistan and Colombia.
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