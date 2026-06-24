AFP
Vozinha on the move? Cape Verde goalkeeper offered to second-tier club following World Cup heroics vs Spain
World Cup star offered to Ceará
The veteran goalkeeper became an overnight sensation after Cape Verde held European giants Spain to a 0-0 draw in their opening match on June 15. Vozinha was the undisputed star of the show, making seven crucial saves - six of which came from inside the penalty area.
Following this impressive display, representatives for Vozinha approached Ceara to discuss a potential transfer for the remainder of the Serie B campaign. According to an initial report from Jangadeiro, which was later backed up by Globo, the goalkeeper was keen on a move. Ceara have recently appointed Daniel Paulista as their new head coach, and the management are working quickly to finalise deals.
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Brazilian club reject transfer approach
Despite the strong interest from his representatives, Ceara have decided not to pursue the transfer. The board showed no desire to open official negotiations for the goalkeeper, who turned 40 this year, as they prefer to stick with their current options.
Ceara currently find themselves in the bottom half of the Serie B table and believe their goalkeeping department is already well-stocked. Meanwhile, Vozinha continued his World Cup journey this week in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Uruguay. Although he was less busy with his hands, he registered 39 touches and two clearances to help keep his nation unbeaten in the tournament.
Historic name and Group H permutations
Prior to his World Cup exploits, Vozinha was playing for GD Chaves in the Portuguese second division, making 19 appearances last season. Interestingly, his birth name is a direct tribute to the famous Brazilian right-back Josimar, who starred for Brazil at the 1986 World Cup.
While a move to Brazil is off the table, his immediate focus is entirely on international duty. Cape Verde currently sit on two points in Group H following their two impressive draws. To guarantee qualification for the round of 32, they must defeat Saudi Arabia, who are currently bottom of the group with one point, in their decisive final group-stage clash.
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Future plans for Ceara and Cape Verde
Looking ahead, Ceara president Joao Paulo Silva confirmed that the club have already secured agreements with five new players ahead of the upcoming transfer window on July 20. As for Vozinha, his full attention turns to the decisive showdown against Saudi Arabia. A victory will seal a historic knockout stage berth for Cape Verde, potentially attracting even more suitors for the heroic veteran goalkeeper.
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