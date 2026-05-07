Vivianne Miedema reveals heartbreaking news after Man City title win as mother fights for life in intensive care

In a message to supporters, Miedema explained the situation her family has faced in recent weeks.

"Little update from us. The last 2.5 weeks have been really difficult for us as a family. My mum had serious complications after her chemo treatment for cancer and has been in the ICU since," she wrote on Instagram.

"She’s been fighting for her life, and by some miracle, she is still here. Now she’s fighting hard through the small steps of recovery, although there are still many big hurdles ahead. Thank you all so much for the love, support, and messages."



