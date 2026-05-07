Getty Images Sport
Vivianne Miedema reveals heartbreaking news after Man City title win as mother fights for life in intensive care
Miedema shares emotional update on family crisis
Miedema has explained why she was absent as City celebrated their latest league triumph. While her team-mates gathered to mark the title win, the Netherlands international remained with her family after her mother was hospitalised in critical condition.
The striker revealed on social media that her mother suffered severe complications following chemotherapy treatment for cancer and has spent the past weeks in intensive care. City were confirmed champions on Wednesday night without playing, after title rivals Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton. However, Miedema was not present for the celebrations, having left Manchester earlier in April to support her family.
Miedema details mother’s fight for recovery
In a message to supporters, Miedema explained the situation her family has faced in recent weeks.
"Little update from us. The last 2.5 weeks have been really difficult for us as a family. My mum had serious complications after her chemo treatment for cancer and has been in the ICU since," she wrote on Instagram.
"She’s been fighting for her life, and by some miracle, she is still here. Now she’s fighting hard through the small steps of recovery, although there are still many big hurdles ahead. Thank you all so much for the love, support, and messages."
Title triumph overshadowed by personal hardship
City’s title success was confirmed away from the pitch, with Arsenal’s draw handing them the championship. Players and staff gathered at the club’s training complex to celebrate, but Miedema’s absence was noticeable. The forward had already withdrawn from the recent international break with Netherlands while dealing with the family emergency. Team-mates have shown their support during her absence, including fellow Dutch international Kerstin Casparij.
- Getty Images Sport
Uncertain return as recovery continues
Miedema has not indicated when she might return to action for City. For now, her focus remains on supporting her mother through a long and uncertain recovery process. She ended her message with a note reflecting both the club’s success and her personal hope: "PS. Can't wait to tell mama that we became champions."