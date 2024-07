Vitor Roque rejects lucrative Al-Hilal offer as Brazilian attacker refuses to give up on Barcelona career despite Nico Williams and Dani Olmo pursuits Vitor RoqueBarcelonaLaLigaAl HilalSaudi Pro LeagueTransfers

Vitor Roque is not ready to throw in the towel at Barcelona amid a big offer from Saudi Arabia and expected attacking signings this summer.