Virgil van Dijk and Tijjani Reijnders strike in second half to earn Netherlands a thrilling draw against Greece

Despite the frustrating setback, the Dutch continued to press for an equaliser as the clock ticked down. Their relentless pressure paid off in the 89th minute when Noa Lang floated a dangerous cross into the box. Substitute Joshua Zirkzee flicked the ball on, allowing Reijnders to volley home from close range. The result leaves Greece sitting at the top of Group A2 with seven points, while the Netherlands remain in second place with five points, just ahead of third-placed Germany on four points.