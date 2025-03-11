Virgil van Dijk salary: How much does Liverpool star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Liverpool have been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League again over the last decade or so.

Skipper Virgil van Dijk has been a huge part of their revival as the main man leading the defence for the Merseyside team since his transfer from Southampton back in 2018.

Van Dijk’s intimidating presence, resolute defending, and high footballing IQ make him one of the best defenders not just in the Premier League, but in the world.

Article continues below

The club has never failed to recognize the Dutchman’s importance to the team, rewarding him with a high salary, making him the among the highest-earning defenders in the English top flight.

Just how much does the Dutchman earn at Liverpool, though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross