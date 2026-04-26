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Virgil van Dijk ‘not worried’ about four-goal Alexander Isak as Liverpool expect £125m striker to deliver on historic price tag
'The main trigger' for Isak
Van Dijk has thrown his full support behind Isak, insisting that the striker’s quality remains undisputed despite a challenging debut campaign on Merseyside that has yielded only four goals in all competitions.
Isak opened the scoring during Saturday's victory over Crystal Palace, marking a significant milestone for a player burdened by a massive price tag and a series of fitness issues.
"It is important for Alex to get goals as a striker and it was a great goal," Van Dijk said. "In terms of what I’ve seen of him, everyone knows and sees and experiences as team-mates how outstanding he is. It is about getting games, confidence but obviously scoring goals as a striker – that’s the main trigger for him.
"I’m not worried at all about him whatsoever. We want more than goals from him and that’s what he can bring and he just has to keep going and keep working, keep staying fit and keep staying important for the football club because I think he will and he already is."
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Overcoming a debut season nightmare
The 26-year-old forward has found life difficult since completing a British-record £125 million move from Newcastle United last August. His time at Anfield has been marred by injuries, which included surgery for a fibula fracture.
Van Dijk acknowledged the hardship the Swede has faced, stating: "It is quite an understatement to say he’s had a tough year. He can probably explain it better but the injuries he had and the timing have been bad. But now he is fit and we all know what he can bring. It is on him now to keep showing that – hopefully after the World Cup because at the World Cup we play against each other so he can take it a little bit easier then!"
Building around Isak and Wirtz
The victory against Palace saw Isak and fellow marquee signing Florian Wirtz share the scoresheet in the same game for the first time. The duo represents a combined investment of over £240m, and Van Dijk believes the pair will be the foundation for the club's future success as they adapt to the standards required at Anfield.
“That was always the plan," the Dutch defender explained. "These two particular players have been brought to the club to make an impact and it’s not been an easy season for anyone, including those two, but you see the quality they have."
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Liverpool in pursuit of a European spot
Following their victory over Crystal Palace, Liverpool climbed to fourth place in the Premier League table with 58 points, trailing third-placed Manchester United only on goal difference.
Arne Slott's team will face United next Sunday in a match that could improve the Reds' position and all-but secure them a place in next season's Champions League.