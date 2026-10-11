Virgil van Dijk sends clear message over Man City’s guilty verdict but refuses to comment after Liverpool’s heavy Anfield loss

The atmosphere on Merseyside was expectedly charged as Liverpool welcomed Manchester City to Anfield for their first encounter since the Citizens were found guilty of financial breaches. However, the anticipated home celebration turned into a sobering afternoon for the Reds, who were convincingly beaten 3-0 in front of their own supporters.

Van Dijk, ever the professional, was tasked with addressing both the disappointing performance and the elephant in the room regarding City’s legal troubles. Speaking to the media in the mixed zone, the Liverpool skipper made it clear that while he has plenty to say on the matter, he will not be providing a running commentary on the unfolding scandal. "The only thing I can say, because it’s ongoing, is that I have really enjoyed the rivalry."

He added: "but that is on the pitch, what has happened off the pitch is a totally different story. Because it’s still ongoing, it’s not a good idea for me to comment on this. When it’s properly settled I will definitely share my comments on it but for now let’s wait and see."



