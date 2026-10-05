Emotional Virgil van Dijk reacts after reaching 100 caps for Netherlands as the Liverpool star vows to keep playing until Euro 2028

Van Dijk cemented his legacy as one of the greatest defenders in Dutch football history on Sunday night, becoming just the 11th player to reach 100 appearances for the national team. The Liverpool star walked onto the pitch accompanied by his son, Mase, while his parents and the rest of his family watched from the stands in what proved to be a poignant evening for the 35-year-old.

"A very special evening and a beautiful milestone, which I am proud of," Van Dijk told NOS. "I had a hard time just now in the dressing room, I'm quite emotional. It's something I never dared to dream of; this felt way too far away to even let into my head when I was young. That makes it all the more beautiful. I want to express my thanks to the staff and also the staff members I have worked with in the past. But in the end, I am most grateful for my family, who were also there tonight."