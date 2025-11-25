Getty Images Sport
'Vinicius needs to learn who's in charge!' - Rafael Nadal tells Real Madrid star to 'respect Xabi Alonso's authority' as tennis legend explains how to resolve tension with Brazil star
'Crisis' spoils Alonso's dream start to Madrid spell
Alonso's start to life as Real Madrid manager could barely have been any better. In the first 14 games this season, Madrid managed to win 13 games, with the only blip coming in the form of a 5-2 thrashing from cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid. While they also produced a convincing win against Barcelona, all hell broke loose during this month's Champions League visit to Anfield. Los Blancos faced a Liverpool side that had lost six of its previous eight matches going into the clash. Yet Alonso’s team collapsed, looking bereft of ideas in a flat, uninspired performance. Since then, the Reds have dropped two more games, making this current Madrid side appear even worse with every new Liverpool defeat.
The loss to Arne Slot's men seemingly dampened the spirits within the Madrid dressing room. Indeed, in the previous two La Liga outings, they have failed to record a win, with their winless run now stretching to three games. It has been a difficult away stretch for Alonso and his players, failing to beat either Rayo Vallecano or the newly-promoted but highly entertaining Elche.
- AFP
Nadal sends advice to Vinicius
Amid the ongoing crisis, Spanish media reports suggest that Alonso has lost the backing of a significant portion of the Madrid dressing room. Journalists have highlighted Vinicius' angry reaction to being substituted during last month’s Clasico as a potential turning point, with some claiming the Brazilian now maintains only a “strictly professional” relationship with the Bundesliga-winning former Bayer Leverkusen manager.
Speaking to Movistar+ on Monday, one of tennis' all-time greats Nadal, who is an avid Real Madrid fan, addressed the recent rumours of a fallout between Vinicius and Alonso. He explained how the duo can overcome their alleged problems.
“I think it can be resolved through dialogue, with everyone on the same page," said Nadal. "I believe Vini needs to understand who is in charge and respect that authority, and also the club, given what it means to be a Real Madrid player. But I think he's doing his best, and those things that come out of him, which sometimes aren't well-received, can be corrected through dialogue and an awareness that things can be improved.
“The first person who needs to want to explore that path of improvement has to be him. When I hear him speak in interviews, saying that he wants to improve in every aspect, I think he needs to find strong allies, and I'm convinced that Real Madrid will have the right people, and he will be there to advise him.
“The basic principle is wanting to do it. And Real Madrid has in Vinicius an asset that they can't devalue and that they have to protect, regardless of any performances that might not be to everyone's liking. As a player, he's a club asset; it's a situation that Real Madrid, being the immense club it is, knows how to manage, and I think they've done it well.
"The proof is that Vinicius' performance is now better than it was before. Football has a problem that is also a great strength; ultimately, many stories are written every week, and that magnifies things, but footballers are people, and that's how things are resolved, as human beings, by talking, understanding each other, and trying to project an image – one that is truly genuine – of unity, respect, and everyone pulling in the same direction."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Vinicius reportedly tells Madrid he won't renew due to Alonso
Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that Vinicius, whose contract with Madrid expires in 2027, has informed the club of his intention to not renew "while his relationship with head coach Alonso remains so strained." This could come as a huge blow to Madrid's future, with the club viewing their dashing No.7 as a valuable asset.
However, amid all the talk in the media, Alonso ensured that they "haven't fallen apart." Speaking to reporters in the aftermath of the 2-2 draw against Elche on Sunday, he said: "We haven't fallen apart. We're still competing; the context of each match is different. The result is what matters, and we're aware of that and self-critical. The spirit is good; we have to respond to adversity. This is Real Madrid. We live with criticism; we want to improve.
"The connection is improving; we have more time and interact more, we know each other better. We're all in the same boat, we celebrate victories. We suffer if we don't win. The connection is good. We need to turn this situation around, starting with Athens."
- Getty Images Sport
Madrid need to turn things around immediately
Madrid face three consecutive away fixtures, starting with Wednesday’s high-stakes Champions League trip to Greek giants Olympiacos. A win in Europe now feels essential – both to stem the rising noise around Alonso’s leadership and to jolt a struggling squad back into the confidence they so clearly need.
Despite dropping four points in their previous two league games, Madrid sit at the top of the table, albeit with just a one-point lead over a Barcelona side that seems to have regained their form following losses to Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla, and the 15-time European champions.
Advertisement