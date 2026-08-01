Vinicius Jr. FOR SALE! Real Madrid open door for shock Arsenal swoop as contract talks stall

Los Blancos are entirely open to the possibility of Vinicius leaving the club this summer, as per ESPN. The Spanish giants have made it clear that they have absolutely no plans to increase their latest contract renewal offer for the Brazilian international. The 26-year-old winger has just one year remaining on his current deal, increasing the pressure on all parties to find a swift resolution.

He is due to return to Valdebebas for pre-season training on Monday, immediately following his post-World Cup holiday. With intense doubts persisting over his long-term future, Madrid executives believe the definitive decision now rests entirely with the player. He must choose to either sign the proposed contract extension or formally seek a transfer elsewhere.







