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Vinicius Jr vs Kylian Mbappe! Stunning ‘bad guy’ claim as ‘Galactico’ forwards form part of divided camp at Real Madrid
Mbappe entourage alleges 'bad guy' plot
Explosive claims emerging from Spain suggest that the relationship between Real Madrid’s two biggest stars has hit a new low. According to El Chiringuito TV, the Frenchman's inner circle is convinced that Vinicius is actively working to frame Mbappe as the "bad guy" of the squad. This report of an internal power struggle suggests the two superstars are locked in a battle for influence, brand dominance, and leadership within the dressing room.
Mbappe’s camp feels that the coexistence between the two forwards has become increasingly toxic. It has been claimed that Vinicius wants to "beat" his teammate in this internal rivalry by portraying him negatively to both the public and fellow players. This perceived attempt to undermine Mbappe has left the relationship between the two players in a fragile state, casting a shadow over the club's offensive duo.
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Strained relations with Arbeloa
The civil war at Real Madrid isn't limited to the players, with Mbappe is said to be unhappy with the treatment he has received from manager Alvaro Arbeloa. Tensions reached a boiling point when the forward publicly vented his frustrations, with the Frenchman stating: "He told me I’m fourth-choice striker."
Further friction arose after the forward was criticised for travelling to Italy during a recovery period. Although Real Madrid eventually clarified the trip was authorised, the board's delayed defence left the player feeling exposed and unprotected.
Isolation in the Madrid dressing room
One of the most concerning aspects for Mbappe is his apparent lack of a support system within the squad. Unlike other senior figures who have built strong cliques, the former Paris Saint-Germain star has reportedly tried to avoid forming divisive groups. However, this approach has backfired, leaving him without teammates willing to publicly defend him against mounting criticism.
By failing to build strong internal alliances, Mbappe now finds himself isolated during his most difficult moments. The lack of vocal back-up from the locker room has amplified the feeling that he is fighting an uphill battle against the "bad guy" narrative. This isolation is particularly dangerous given the current atmosphere of managerial instability and internal disagreements currently plaguing the Real Madrid camp.
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Florentino Perez remains the last line of defense
Despite the brewing storm, Mbappe still holds one major ace in his hand: the unwavering support of Florentino Perez. The club president remains a staunch believer in the Frenchman, and his backing provides a vital safety net. However, even Perez's support may not be enough to mend a fractured dressing room if the rivalry with Vinicius continues to escalate.
With Jose Mourinho reportedly set to return to the club to replace Arbeloa, a massive defensive overhaul is already being planned, including a move for Manchester United's Diogo Dalot. However, the Special One’s biggest challenge may not be fixing the backline, but rather mediating the "Galactico" ego clash that threatens to rip the team apart from the inside. For now, Mbappe remains a figure apart, searching for the respect he feels he is owed at the world's biggest club.