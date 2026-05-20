Vinicius Jr vs Kylian Mbappe! Stunning ‘bad guy’ claim as ‘Galactico’ forwards form part of divided camp at Real Madrid

Explosive claims emerging from Spain suggest that the relationship between Real Madrid’s two biggest stars has hit a new low. According to El Chiringuito TV, the Frenchman's inner circle is convinced that Vinicius is actively working to frame Mbappe as the "bad guy" of the squad. This report of an internal power struggle suggests the two superstars are locked in a battle for influence, brand dominance, and leadership within the dressing room.

Mbappe’s camp feels that the coexistence between the two forwards has become increasingly toxic. It has been claimed that Vinicius wants to "beat" his teammate in this internal rivalry by portraying him negatively to both the public and fellow players. This perceived attempt to undermine Mbappe has left the relationship between the two players in a fragile state, casting a shadow over the club's offensive duo.