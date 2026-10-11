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Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr issues public apology after bizarre hair-pulling red card against Villarreal
Bizarre dismissal at the Bernabeu
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr was shown a straight red card during his side's narrow 1-0 Liga victory over Villarreal. The 26-year-old was dismissed following a dramatic VAR review at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The Brazilian was initially introduced as a 52nd-minute substitute to help secure the result. However, he lasted just 20 minutes on the pitch before being sent off for pulling Nathan Saliba's hair. The bizarre incident occurred in the build-up to what Real Madrid thought was a decisive second goal.
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Brazilian issues swift apology
Vinicius believed he had successfully doubled Madrid's advantage late in the game. His celebrations were swiftly cut short when officials instructed the referee to review the footage on the pitchside monitor.
Instead of registering on the scoresheet, the attacker was ordered down the tunnel for his physical altercation with Saliba. The decision left the home crowd stunned as their team finished the match with ten men.
Following the final whistle, the Brazil international quickly took responsibility for his loss of discipline. He posted a brief message on social media, stating: "Sorry to the team and the fans."'
Violent conduct rules explained
The dismissal leaves Vinicius facing a nervous wait as the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) prepares to review the incident. Under their official regulations, pulling an opponent's hair is strictly classified as violent conduct.
The governing body will apply Article 130 to determine the appropriate punishment for the forward. This specific rule covers violent acts on the pitch that do not cause direct injury to an opponent.
According to the guidelines, the standard sanction for this offence is a suspension ranging from one to three matches. A maximum penalty would rule him out of several crucial domestic fixtures.
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Clasico availability in doubt
A lengthy suspension would serve as a bitter blow for Vinicius and his team-mates. Los Blancos are entering a highly demanding phase of their league campaign.
Their next three Liga matches include tough tests against Sevilla, Barcelona and Racing Santander. The disciplinary committee's final ruling will dictate exactly how many of these games the Brazilian will miss.
The biggest concern for the club is his potential absence for El Clasico on October 25. If handed a ban of two matches or more, he will be forced to watch from the sidelines when they travel to Camp Nou.
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