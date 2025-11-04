Getty
Vinicius Jr outburst 'no big deal' as 'incredible' Real Madrid star defended by centre-back Dean Huijsen after Clasico tantrum
Vinicius' frustration captured headlines in El Clasico win
Vinicius Junior looked like a man possessed – a player on a mission – as he tore down the left flank in Real Madrid’s 2-1 triumph over Barcelona in last month’s El Clasico. From the opening whistle, the Brazilian was relentless, dazzling with his trademark pace and footwork, and keeping the Catalan defence constantly on edge. But despite his effervescent performance that caused the visitors considerable damage, the night took an unexpected turn. In the 72nd minute, head coach Xabi Alonso called for Rodrygo, signalling for Vini to come off.
“Me? Me? Mister, mister! Me?" Vini Jr. shouted in disbelief as Alonso prepared the substitution. The Madrid No.7 trudged off visibly frustrated before heading straight for the tunnel. "Always me... I am leaving the team. I am leaving. It's better I leave," he reportedly muttered, bypassing the bench and disappearing from view.
His reaction drew immediate attention – and criticism. Cameras captured his visible anger, sparking debate across Spain and in media about the winger’s temperament and professionalism. Vini did eventually return to the dugout before the final whistle, but the incident had already made headlines.
Huijsen blames media for creating 'huge fuss'
Huijsen spoke to reporters on Monday and provided his thoughts on his team-mate's Clasico substitution controversy. The former Bournemouth centre-back criticised the media for overexaggerating things. His words acted as a shield for his Real Madrid team-mate, who is often in the spotlight for reasons not related to his game.
"There's a lot written in the press, and you've made a huge fuss over something that wasn't such a big deal," said Huijsen. "He apologised, which I thought was fair, but he's an incredible teammate, a really good guy, and it's no big deal. These things happen in football."
Vinicius apologised to Xabi Alonso
In the aftermath of his controversial temper tantrum, the Brazil international issued a public apology, but did not mention Alonso in the statement. "Today I want to apologise to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico," he wrote. "Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologise again to my teammates, the club, and the president. Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents. I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day."
As if his theatrics after being substituted weren't enough, the apology drew further criticism for not including his head coach in the statement. However, Alonso was quick to quash any speculation, insisting that everything had been cleared up after a frank, face-to-face conversation with the attacker.
"Has Vinicius apologised to me? We had a meeting with everyone on Wednesday, and Vinicius was impeccable," the Madrid manager told reporters last weekend. "He spoke honestly and was very good. For me, that settles the matter.
"It was a very valuable, very positive statement. He demonstrated his honesty; he spoke from the heart. What he said was the most important thing, and I was very satisfied. I've already said it, I was very proud and the matter was settled on Wednesday itself. We trained well yesterday, I see Vini doing well, and we're all in the same boat and rowing in the same direction."
All eyes on Madrid's visit to Liverpool
Real Madrid face a formidable test on Tuesday evening as they prepare to take on Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League. The clash marks the highly anticipated return of Trent Alexander-Arnold to his boyhood club, just months after leaving on a free transfer to join Los Blancos. It will also be a homecoming of sorts for Alonso, who spent five memorable seasons with the Reds during his playing career.
As for Vini, few opponents seem to inspire him quite like Liverpool. The 25-year-old has faced the Premier League giants five times, scoring as many goals – including a stunning brace at Anfield that spearheaded Madrid’s remarkable 5–2 comeback victory in the Champions League knockouts after falling two goals behind in the 2022–23 season.
Tuesday's encounter also provides Alonso's men an opportunity to avenge last season's 2-0 loss at the same venue. Madrid will be licking their lips at the prospect, as Arne Slot’s men have lost six of their last eight games.
