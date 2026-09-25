Sacked? No chance! Montella reveals why Turkish bosses backed him despite American World Cup flop

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella admitted that the Turkish Football Federation held justifiable grounds to replace him following a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign in North America. Speaking ahead of Turkey's Nations League League A debut, the 52-year-old manager reflected on the team's early exit despite high pre-tournament expectations.

However, Montella highlighted that federation leaders chose to evaluate his broader achievements rather than focusing solely on two poor results.

Under his guidance, Turkey reached the Euro 2024 quarter-finals and earned historic promotion to League A.