Bayern's incredible start to the season continues, with the team winning all 16 of their matches across all competitions so far. Their flawless run has caught the attention of many, with Koln coach Lukas Kwasniok declaring Bayern strong contenders for the treble this season. Much of the team’s success has been attributed to Kompany’s distinctive style of play, which emphasises perseverance, sacrifice and collective responsibility. His approach has revitalised several players, most notably star striker Harry Kane and midfielder Konrad Laimer, both of whom have thrived under his leadership.

Kane has maintained his scoring consistency, while Laimer has earned widespread praise for his tireless work rate and tactical intelligence. Kompany’s man management and commitment to discipline have brought unity and balance to Bayern’s squad. Bayern and France defender Dayot Upamecano has experienced a resurgence under Kompany after struggling for consistency under former coaches Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel. The French centre-back has openly praised Kompany, calling him an example to follow both on and off the pitch.

In a recent interview, Upamecano said: “We all watched him when we were young; he was a legend for Belgium and Manchester City. He was a very aggressive defender in duels, a leader on the pitch too, a good example for me. He helps me a lot; we do a lot of videos, he talks to me about my positioning. With him, it's always very intense.”