Yamal-Messi-KompanyGetty/GOAL
Ritabrata Banerjee

Vincent Kompany in awe of 'exceptional' Barcelona for finding Lionel Messi 'replacement' Lamine Yamal so quickly - but Bayern Munich boss not focusing on Spain wonderkid ahead of Champions League clash

L. YamalL. MessiBarcelonaBayern MunichChampions LeagueBarcelona vs Bayern MunichV. Kompany

Vincent Kompany has praised Barcelona for finding a replacement for club legend Lionel Messi so soon in Lamine Yamal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Kompany hails La Masia impact
  • Sees Yamal filling Messi's boots
  • Bayern & Barca to clash in UCL

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Article continues below