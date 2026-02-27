AFP
Vincent Kompany hints at shock comeback for Manuel Neuer ahead of Borussia Dortmund showdown as Bayern goalkeeper makes rapid injury recovery
Manuel Neuer injury update
Bayern could receive a massive defensive boost ahead of Der Klassiker, with head coach Kompany hinting that Neuer might make a surprise return. The 39-year-old veteran goalkeeper has been sidelined since sustaining a calf injury during the 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen two weeks ago, leading many to assume he would miss the crucial trip to the Signal Iduna Park.
However, his rehabilitation has progressed remarkably faster than the medical department initially projected, putting him firmly back in contention for one of the biggest fixtures on the calendar. Kompany addressed the media on Friday morning, admitting that the club captain's rapid recovery has caught the coaching staff completely off guard, though a final decision will depend on the concluding training session before the team travels to Dortmund.
Kompany weighs goalkeeper options
During his pre-match press conference, the Belgian tactician provided a highly optimistic update on the situation, keeping the door wide open for his undisputed number one. "Manu looks pretty good, actually. We thought he would be out for even longer. He's doing well and might even train today," Kompany explained, noting that they are closely monitoring his progress ahead of the Bundesliga showdown.
The manager also clarified the contingency plan if the veteran fails a late fitness test, confirming that 22-year-old backup goalkeeper Jonas Urbig is fully prepared to step up. "It might not be enough for tomorrow. If not, then we'll do it with Jonas Urbig," he added, expressing confidence in the young understudy who would face the daunting task of replacing a legend who boasts 26 career victories across 44 historic appearances against the Black and Yellows.
Dortmund suffer Champions League setback
The upcoming Klassiker carries immense weight given the current Bundesliga standings, and Kompany is fully embracing the intense rivalry and mutual desire for domestic supremacy. While Bayern head into the clash maintaining high standards, their bitter rivals are currently licking their wounds following a spectacular 4-1 Champions League exit at the hands of Atalanta on Wednesday.
Despite this crushing midweek defeat, Kompany refuses to underestimate the hosts or dwell on their fragile psychological state, suggesting that such heavy losses can often spark unpredictable and dangerous responses from a wounded opponent. "It can do anything. It's obviously a setback. It was the kind of game in which Dortmund could also have progressed. Mentally, it always does something. What comes out of it can go in both directions," the Bayern boss cautioned the press, expecting a fierce battle on Saturday.
Bayern showing 'healthy aggression', says Kompany
Rather than focusing on Dortmund's European heartbreak, Kompany preferred to highlight the incredibly productive atmosphere within his own squad throughout their preparations for the Westfalenstadion trip. He noted a particular competitive edge and fierce aggressiveness among his players on the training ground, which he believes will be crucial for securing a vital away victory and extending their lead at the summit of German football.
"We have control over how we go into this game. We've had a good week," Kompany explained, praising the determined spirit shown by his star-studded roster. "It was this healthy aggression in training, which I love," he added, referring to the intense competitive bite that characterises a championship-winning team preparing for a hostile environment.
