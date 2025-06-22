Vincent Kompany in awe of 'special' Lionel Messi lighting up Club World Cup at 37 as Bayern Munich boss urges fans to 'cherish every moment' Inter Miami superstar is on the pitch
Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has been blown away by Lionel Messi at the Club World Cup and says fans should cherish the Inter Miami star.
- Messi impressing at tournament with Inter Miami
- Kompany can't believe what he's seeing
- Urges fans to cherish every moment