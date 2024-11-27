Viktor Gyokeres GabrielGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'If he can't create his own!' - Viktor Gyokeres responds to Gabriel stealing his goal celebration as alleged act of revenge in Arsenal's 5-1 Champions League rout of Sporting CP

ArsenalGabrielSporting CPSporting CP vs ArsenalChampions League

Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres responded to Gabriel stealing his celebration after the Brazilian scored in Arsenal's 5-1 win in Lisbon.

  • Gyokeres hits back at Gabriel
  • Brazilian copied the striker's trademark celebration
  • Arsenal thrashed Sporting CP 5-1
