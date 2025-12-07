Viktor Gyokeres makes 'creativity' demand to Arsenal team-mates after Gunners slip up in Premier League title race with Aston Villa defeat

Villa went ahead with 10 minutes of the first half to play at Villa Park in Saturday's lunchtime kick off as Matty Cash rifled past David Raya from close range. Arsenal were level shortly after the restart as Leandro Trossard scored his fourth league goal of the season having been introduced at the break in the Midlands.

However, the Villans threw a spanner in Arsenal's title pursuit as Emiliano Buendia scored a last-gasp winner for Unai Emery's side to condemn Arsenal to just their second league defeat of the season.

The result means Arsenal have now won just two of their last five league matches, and the dip in form has seen their lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to just two points, with Manchester City hot on their heels. Star striker Gyokeres, meanwhile, has issued his demands to his teammates after Saturday's Midlands reverse.