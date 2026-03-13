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VIDEO: Absolute chaos! Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac join commentary team for Swansea derby showdown
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A milestone celebration for the Red Dragons
The match marks a half-decade since the Hollywood pair finalised their $2.5 million purchase of the club in February 2021, a period that has seen the Red Dragons catapulted from the National League to the brink of the Premier League.
Reflecting on the experimental nature of their venture, Reynolds and Mac released a joint statement saying: "As with our decision to take over Wrexham five years ago, we genuinely have no idea how this is going to go, but we will give it our best."
New job for Rob & Ryan
Despite their undeniable charisma and on-screen experience, both admitted that calling a live professional football match is a daunting leap into the unknown. The owners, who have documented their journey through the hit series Welcome to Wrexham, proved they are still finding their feet in the tactical side of the game by adding: "Neither of us have called a sporting event of any variety, let alone a sport we basically learned the rules of five years ago."
The broadcast was an unconventional affair, with the pair welcoming various special guests throughout the evening as they offer their unique perspective on the pitch-side action. While the atmosphere in the booth was light-hearted, the stakes on the field could not be higher for Phil Parkinson’s side as they keep their promotion dreams alive. However, Wrexham claimed a 2-0 victory over their rivals to cement their place in the play-off places.
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Championship promotion race heats up
Wrexham currently occupy sixth place in the Championship table, holding onto the final play-off spot with just nine games remaining in the campaign. A fourth consecutive promotion remains a possibility - a feat that would secure a historic place in the top flight of English football for the first time in the club's modern history.
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