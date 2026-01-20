VIDEO: Vintage James McClean! Wrexham legend cheekily gives Leicester fans middle finger during farewell to Racecourse Ground after Derry City move

McClean has already penned a heartfelt goodbye to Wrexham on social media, making it clear his stay at the club has been "the most incredible and enjoyable couple of years I have had". Wife Erin has revealed just how thrilled the couple are to be going home, telling BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today programme: "It's a mixture of emotions, we are so excited to get home. It's something we always wanted to do is settle back. It's just happened a bit quicker than we anticipated. We have built a life here for 15 years and made great friends, so we are sad but also excited. Pulling the Derry top on again and listening to him in the press conference and stuff, like after, we went out for food and were just walking along the quay and I just couldn't stop smiling. I said: "Oh my God, this is it, this is going to be our normal again doing things like this. You miss out on so much being away, weddings and family get-togethers and stuff, knowing now going forward that we'll not have to miss out on anything like that, that's the stuff that means the world to us."