Eibner
VIDEO: Is this the greatest tifo of all time? Stunning Osnabruck display goes viral
Rollercoaster stuns German football
Osnabruck supporters showcased a remarkable mechanical choreography in the stands of Bremer Brucke stadium on September 2. The intricate installation was assembled using wooden battens, plastic tubing, and fabric, featuring a dummy-filled carriage gliding along designated rails. The cart even triggered a simulated flash as it passed through a designated photo station, projecting the resulting image onto the right terrace.
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Club explains turbulent journey
The club confirmed to the BBCthat the enormous choreo took "several months" of meticulous preparation to capture their heritage under the banner "VfL Osnabruck – a rollercoaster ride!" Officials explained that the design reflected a history full of "ups and downs", celebrating famous highs like the 1978 win over Bayern alongside painful "scandals and bitter defeats."
The home crowd accompanied the visual by belting out a special anthem titled 'Funpark Bremer Brucke' as Osnabruck took a surprise fifth-minute lead, only for a Harry Kane brace and goals from Tom Bischof and Michael Olise to secure a 4-1 comeback win for the visitors.
- Eibner
Survival battle takes priority
Fresh from lifting the third-tier title last term, Osnabruck must quickly switch their focus towards beating the drop in 2. Bundesliga. Retaining their second-tier status remains the paramount objective for an outfit that has never graced the top flight. Their spirited display against Bavarian giants Bayern should nevertheless offer a major confidence boost for the gruelling league battles ahead.
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