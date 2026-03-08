VIDEO: USMNT star Weston McKennie bizarrely slapped by his own boss after Juventus goal

The incident in question occurred during the second half of Juve’s Serie A home date with Pisa. They were in complete control of that contest when Kenan Yildiz registered their third goal of the evening in the 75th minute.

On the occasion of Spalletti’s 67th birthday, Yildiz made a point of heading towards the touchline in celebration. He was joined by a number of team-mates, with a passionate head coach being invited to join the party.

McKennie was a late comer, as he trotted over to join the pack, and was subsequently slapped by Spalletti. He appeared to be offered some encouraging words before heading back onto the field.