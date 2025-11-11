VIDEO: 'Unforgettable!' - Lionel Messi stuns loved-up couple before secret visit to Barcelona's revamped Spotify Camp Nou

World Cup winners Argentina are currently based in Alicante ahead of a friendly date with Angola on November 14. Messi forms part of their squad, alongside Inter Miami colleague Rodrigo De Paul. They made a point of passing through Barcelona before linking up with international colleagues.
Messi was granted access to Camp Nou, which will soon be throwing open its doors once more following an expensive upgrade. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner last graced the field there on May 16, 2021, against Celta Vigo - with his last goal for the Blaugrana taking him to 672 in total.