VIDEO: Unbelievable from Neymar! Santos star silences boo-boys and pulls out Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring incredible Olimpico goal
Neymar stunned Brazilian fans when he curled in a goal directly from a corner in an excellent first half for Santos against Inter de Limeira.
- Neymar jeered as he went to take corner
- Sent it straight into the net in front of home fans
- Brazil hero copied recreated Ronaldo celebration