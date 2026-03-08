VIDEO: Tottenham mocked by Lincoln City fans ahead of Spurs' potential relegation from Premier League
Lincoln go top of League One
The latest jab came from Lincoln City supporters during their 2-0 victory against title-rivals Cardiff City in League One on Saturday. The result moved the Imps to the top of the third tier, placing them ten points clear in the automatic promotion spots. Footage circulating on social media shows the travelling Lincoln faithful staying long after the final whistle to celebrate their ascent to the top of League One. In a viral clip, the supporters can be heard loudly singing "Tottenham away, ole, ole," mocking the very real possibility of a league meeting next term.
Watch the clip
Tudor struggling to stem Tottenham tide
The managerial situation at Tottenham has done little to calm the nerves of the Spurs faithful. Igor Tudor took over from Thomas Frank last month on a short-term contract until the end of the campaign, but his arrival has failed to trigger the desired bounce.
Speaking after Thursday's defeat to Palace, Tudor was defensive regarding the club’s overall direction but praised the effort of his players. He stated: "I don't want to speak about the club. I want to be positive. I cannot tell the guys nothing in the end after this game. They gave everything. Unfortunately, we pay every detail. We pay every detail. If we can say that red card is a detail, there is always something to say. With all the problems we have now, missing the defenders today, missing the full-backs, these are the problems we already know."
The final countdown to survival or disasterWith only nine Premier League fixtures remaining, the margin for error has completely vanished for Tudor and his squad. The schedule offers no respite, as Spurs are set to return to domestic action next weekend with a high-stakes clash against the reigning champions Liverpool. Every point is now vital if they are to avoid the fate the Lincoln City fans were so gleefully predicting from the stands in Cardiff.