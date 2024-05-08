BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Kylian Mbappe PSG 2023-24Getty Images
Richard Mills

VIDEO: Real Madrid question prompts Kylian Mbappe to cut short live TV interview after PSG's Champions League semi-final loss to Borussia Dortmund

Kylian Mbappe stormed out of an interview after Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League semi-final loss to Borussia Dortmund.

  • Paris Saint-Germain suffer Champions League exit
  • Borussia Dortmund into final after 2-0 aggregate win
  • Mbappe leaves interview after Real Madrid question