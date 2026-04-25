VIDEO: Clear foul? Alvaro Arbeloa fumes as ex-Man Utd winger Antony hauls down Ferland Mendy seconds before Real Betis equaliser

The draw leaves Madrid eight points adrift of the summit with only five games remaining, a gap that could widen to 11 if Barcelona defeat Getafe. Arbeloa did not hold back in his post-match assessment, targeting the referee’s failure to spot what he deemed a blatant infringement before the equaliser.

Expressing his frustration at the officiating and the lack of technical awareness from the VAR room, Arbeloa said: "There's a clear foul on Mendy before their goal. The problem is that the people responsible for these calls need to understand football, and clearly they don't."