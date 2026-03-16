VIDEO: Sulking Rafael Leao throws massive tantrum & clashes with AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri after being subbed out of Lazio defeat

Speaking after the final whistle, Allegri tried to inject some calm into the brewing storm, suggesting the player's anger was directed at the flow of the game rather than the coaching staff. The veteran tactician claimed that Leao felt he wasn't receiving the right service during his time on the pitch.

“Leao was a bit annoyed because he had some situations where he could’ve had better service, so he was a bit angry, but these things can happen during a match,” Allegri told DAZN Italia. “All the lads wanted to win, first and foremost to break away from the chasing pack, because Juventus are only seven points behind us now. It’s a long season still, we need to stay focused and do better on the situations we got wrong in the first half.”