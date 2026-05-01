VIDEO: Players & fans push ambulance across waterlogged pitch following horror injury in the Romanian second division

The shocking incident was widely covered by Romanian outlets, with journalists describing the surreal situation that unfolded during the attempted medical response. Local media labelled the scenes “tragi-comic” after the ambulance sent to evacuate Git became stuck in the mud while attempting to drive onto the pitch.

With the vehicle unable to move across the waterlogged grass, players from both teams and several supporters stepped in to help. Around a dozen people were required to push the ambulance across the pitch so medical staff could finally transport Git to hospital for surgery.