VIDEO: Paul Pogba meets Usain Bolt pitchside after returning to Monaco squad for first time in four months

While the headlines focused on the celebrity guest, the footballing significance lay in Pogba’s presence in the matchday squad for the first time in four months. The ex-Manchester United star has not featured for Monaco since a disappointing defeat to Brest on December 5. His season has been largely defined by frustration, having managed just 30 minutes of action across three substitute appearances. Although Pogba remained an unused substitute during the match against Marseille, his return to the fold marks a vital step in his attempt to reignite his career.

Speaking to the media after the 2-1 victory over Marseille, Monaco boss Sebastien Pocognoli expressed his delight at having the veteran's influence back in the dressing room: "He was able to play 20 minutes against Brentford [in a friendly match] during the international break. If Paul is on the bench, it's because we believe he can contribute something extra in the dressing room. We hope he'll contribute even more, if possible on the pitch. He's come a long way, but it's already very positive and that's thanks to his hard work. He's been important in the dressing room and in terms of team spirit. He's aware that he has a role to play, and mine is to give him the best possible plan so that he can give us that extra something at the end of the season."