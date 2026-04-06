There was a touch of Olympic gold in the air at the Stade Louis-II on Sunday evening. Before Monaco’s high-stakes Ligue 1 encounter against Marseille, Jamaican sprint legend Bolt was invited to the pitch to perform the honorary kick-off. The eight-time Olympic champion, a well-known football enthusiast, looked right at home on the turf as he prepared to get the evening's entertainment underway. However, it was his interaction with Pogba that stole the show. Pogba was seen approaching the 39-year-old former sprinter on the sidelines, where the pair shared a warm hug and a brief conversation before the teams retreated for their final preparations.
VIDEO: Paul Pogba meets Usain Bolt pitchside after returning to Monaco squad for first time in four months
A legendary meeting on the touchline
Watch the clip
Pogba ends four-month exile
While the headlines focused on the celebrity guest, the footballing significance lay in Pogba’s presence in the matchday squad for the first time in four months. The ex-Manchester United star has not featured for Monaco since a disappointing defeat to Brest on December 5. His season has been largely defined by frustration, having managed just 30 minutes of action across three substitute appearances. Although Pogba remained an unused substitute during the match against Marseille, his return to the fold marks a vital step in his attempt to reignite his career.
Speaking to the media after the 2-1 victory over Marseille, Monaco boss Sebastien Pocognoli expressed his delight at having the veteran's influence back in the dressing room: "He was able to play 20 minutes against Brentford [in a friendly match] during the international break. If Paul is on the bench, it's because we believe he can contribute something extra in the dressing room. We hope he'll contribute even more, if possible on the pitch. He's come a long way, but it's already very positive and that's thanks to his hard work. He's been important in the dressing room and in terms of team spirit. He's aware that he has a role to play, and mine is to give him the best possible plan so that he can give us that extra something at the end of the season."
- Getty
Words of encouragement from Bolt
Bolt, who famously attempted a career in professional football with trials at Borussia Dortmund and the Central Coast Mariners, remains a huge admirer of the beautiful game. He revealed that his conversation with the Monaco midfielder was focused on wishing him a clean bill of health for the remainder of the season. "I told him I was very happy to see him back; I know he's finally free of his injuries now. I hope he'll be able to play a few minutes and score because I'm here," Bolt told Ligue 1 + during a pre-match interview.
With Monaco firmly in the race for European qualification, Pocognoli is managing the 33-year-old’s integration with extreme caution. With the blessing of the fastest man on Earth behind him, the Frenchman will be hoping his luck has finally turned.