VIDEO: New Marcus Rashford loading? Man Utd star scores stunning free-kicks and sharpens penalty technique as he puts in extra work during international break

IG (@rh_elitecoaching)Aditya GokhaleVIDEO: New Marcus Rashford loading? Man Utd star scores stunning free-kicks and sharpens penalty technique as he puts in extra work during international breakM. RashfordManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United star Marcus Rashford is putting in the work in the international break following a difficult start to the season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd's Rashford struggling for formWorking hard during the international breakWorks on free kicks and penalty technique<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>VOTE FOR YOUR FORWARD</h3><ul><li>Kylian Mbappé</li><li>Erling Haaland</li><li>Vini Jr.</li><li>Harry Kane</li><li>Lautaro Martínez</li><li>Mohamed Salah</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>VOTE FOR YOUR MIDFIELDER</h3><ul><li>Rodri</li><li>Jude Bellingham</li><li>Kevin De Bruyne</li><li>Martin Ødegaard</li><li>Federico Valverde</li><li>Bernardo Silva</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>VOTE FOR YOUR DEFENDER</h3><ul><li>Virgil van Dijk</li><li>Rúben Dias</li><li>Antonio Rüdiger</li><li>William Saliba</li><li>Theo Hernández</li><li>Marquinhos</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>VOTE FOR YOUR GOALKEEPER</h3><ul><li>Gianluigi Donnarumma</li><li>Alisson</li><li>Thibaut Courtois</li><li>Marc-André ter Stegen</li><li>Ederson</li><li>Jan Oblak</li></ul></section>Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱