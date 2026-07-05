VIDEO: Drums, trumpets & fireworks! How Mexico fans tried to disrupt sleep of Harry Kane, Declan Rice & England squad ahead of World Cup last-16 showdown

Speaking before the match, Tuchel admitted both he and his players had already felt the effects of Mexico City's altitude, even before the supporters gathered outside the hotel.

"We feel it [the altitude], even if we don’t train," Tuchel told reporters. "I felt a slight headache in the hotel room throughout the day and didn’t sleep as well as the days before but nothing that you cannot handle and cannot adapt to.

"I think the players felt it in the first minutes of the training session and the longer it went on, they could cope with it better. It is just what it is. We cannot physically adapt, it’s just impossible. But we are here one day before to experience it at least, to not have all the first time experience tomorrow."

Tuchel added: "It is not a coincidence that Mexico normally start their matches at home normally very strong, very front-footed, very aggressively because I think the first 15-20 minutes will maybe be the toughest for us. Once we overcome that and we experienced it a little bit already today, I think we are in a good place."