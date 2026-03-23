Memphis Depay explains why he was using his PHONE while sat on Corinthians bench as video shows staff appearing to scold Netherlands star

Following the final whistle, Depay took to social media to explain that his phone use was a matter of professional necessity rather than a lack of discipline. He revealed that after being substituted, he was immediately coordinating with specialists regarding his fitness for the upcoming international break. "Just to clarify, my moment with the phone was purely to communicate with the medical staff in the Netherlands at that moment," he explained. "I came outside to show support to my team while I could’ve stayed inside the dressing room with the injury. I’m upset with the result of the game as well, but we keep working for better days. Tmj!"