VIDEO: Lionesses star Mary Earps jokes about throwing up during lap of Silverstone in McLaren 750s supercar – with PSG-bound goalkeeper hitting 'Fast & Furious' mode at British GP Mary EarpsEnglandParis Saint GermainWomen's footballDivision 1

England goalkeeper Mary Earps experiences a high speed lap of Silverstone on British Grand Prix weekend in a McLaren 750s supercar.