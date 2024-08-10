Rasmus Hojlund Man UtdGetty
VIDEO: Man Utd star Rasmus Hojlund undergoes acne treatment worth over £1,000 after explaining how the condition 'blew up' on his face

Rasmus Hojlund, injured for the start of Manchester United's season, underwent facial treatment this summer to address a long-standing acne issue.

  • Hojlund revealed acne problem 'blew up' over last two years
  • Treatment understood to cost between £1,099 and £1,399
  • Danish striker sidelined with hamstring injury