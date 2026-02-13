VIDEO: Man Utd star Bryan Mbeumo outpaces Adama Traore in 91st minute sprint race

The incident occurred deep into injury time during United's 1-1 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium. With the Hammers looking to hit United on the counter-attack in the 91st minute, the ball broke to Callum Wilson, who drove forward with intent. Adama Traore, widely regarded as one of the fastest players in Premier League history, ignited his afterburners to support the break, looking to peel away from the United defence.

However, Mbeumo had other ideas. Despite having played the full 90 minutes, the United forward showcased incredible stamina and raw pace to sprint 70 metres back towards his own goal. As the video below shows, Mbeumo not only kept pace with the fresh-legged Traore, who had only entered the fray as a late substitute, but actually overtook him, cutting off the passing lane and effectively killing the danger. The defensive effort was greeted with cheers from the travelling support, who have quickly warmed to Mbeumo's selfless style of play since his move from Brentford.