VIDEO: Man Utd future in safe hands? Kai Rooney puts on finishing masterclass as teenager looks to fill boots at Old Trafford of legendary father Wayne
Manchester United may be struggling for end product at present, but their goal-getting future may be in safe hands with Wayne Rooney’s son Kai.
- Rooney senior is Red Devils' all-time top scorer
- Son catching the eye in famed academy system
- Has inherited goal-scoring skills from his father