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VIDEO: Man City 'bottle' fan savagely mocks Arsenal AGAIN as he gathers Gunners' tears in new celebration routine after huge Premier League win

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The rivalry between Manchester City and Arsenal has reached a boiling point both on and off the pitch, with supporters finding increasingly creative ways to needle their title rivals. After a weekend that saw the momentum swing back towards the Etihad, one fan's viral celebration has become the symbol of Arsenal's mounting anxiety.

  • The return of a viral sensation

    Man City fans are enjoying every moment of their dominance over Arsenal, and one supporter in particular has become the face of the club's taunting efforts. The fan, who first gained internet fame during City's 3-0 demolition of Chelsea, was once again spotted at the Etihad Stadium taking his mockery to a brand-new level of pettiness. Previously pictured holding an Arsenal-themed water bottle to his lips in a viral image that swept across social media, the supporter has now evolved his celebration. As City ramped up the pressure in the Premier League title race, he was seen performing a routine where he mimed gathering tears of Arsenal fans into his infamous bottle, sparking a fresh wave of reactions across X and Instagram.

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  • Arsenal bottles on sale at the Etihad

    The banter wasn't limited to just one individual, as the atmosphere around the stadium reached fever pitch before kick-off. In an incredibly cheeky move, enterprising vendors outside the Etihad Stadium were seen selling actual Arsenal-labelled water bottles to the home crowd. This follows a difficult run for the Gunners, including a damaging defeat to Bournemouth last weekend that allowed City to close the gap. With Pep Guardiola’s side boasting a game in hand and a superior run of momentum, the Etihad faithful used the water bottle stunt as a physical representation of the narrative that Arsenal are crumbling under the immense pressure of a title charge.

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  • Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    City's dominance over Arsenal continues

    The mockery in the stands is backed up by City’s relentless form on the pitch. Beyond the Premier League battle, Man City have already dealt a blow to Arsenal's trophy hopes this season, beating them convincingly in the Carabao Cup final. Their record at home against the Gunners is also formidable, with the north Londoners having not won at the home of Guardiola's side since 2015.

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