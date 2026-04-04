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Mohamed Mansi

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Video: Mallorca hand Barcelona a gift by beating Real Madrid

Mallorca vs Real Madrid
Mallorca
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Spain

Real Madrid fall into Mallorca’s trap

Real Madrid lost 2-1 away to Real Mallorca on Saturday evening in Matchday 30 of La Liga.

Real Mallorca took the lead through a goal from Manuel Morlanes in the 41st minute, but Éder Militão equalised for Real Madrid in the 89th minute.

However, Fede Moriki snatched the winner for the home side in the 90+1st minute.

Real Mallorca’s tally rose to 31 points in 17th place, whilst Real Madrid remained on 69 points in second place in La Liga.

  • A lacklustre performance from Real Madrid against a combative Mallorca

    The newspaper *Sport* reviewed the highlights of the match, highlighting the combative performance of Real Mallorca, who are fighting to avoid relegation.

    In contrast, Real Madrid put in a lacklustre performance and were sorely lacking in teamwork.

    Real Madrid’s first big chance came in the 21st minute, when Mbappé failed to convert a one-on-one with the Mallorca goalkeeper.

    Kylian Mbappé had a second chance three minutes later, but the ball struck the crossbar, whilst Arda Güler fired a volley in the 32nd minute.

    In the 41st minute, Mafio took advantage of the open space on the right flank to send in a perfect cross to Morlanes, who scored with his right foot past goalkeeper Lunin.

    Manager Álvaro Arbeloa had no choice but to bring on Vinícius Júnior to turn things around, as he withdrew Arda Güler and brought on Tiago Petarš.

    Militão equalised for Real Madrid in the 89th minute with a powerful header, but Feda Moriki snatched the winner for the home side in the 90+1st minute.

    Read also

    Video: Real Madrid star involved in a disastrous blunder

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  • RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Barcelona have the chance to extend their lead

    Barcelona now have a golden opportunity to extend their lead over their traditional rivals, Real Madrid.

    This Saturday evening, Barcelona face Atlético Madrid in Matchday 30 of La Liga.

    Barcelona top the league table with 73 points, four points clear of their closest rivals, Real Madrid.

    Barcelona can extend their lead over Real Madrid to seven points if they beat hosts Atlético Madrid.

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